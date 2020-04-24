Sports Burst - Is LaLiga Returning to Life?

by Tim Stannard

Bundesliga model to be followed in slow restart to life in LaLiga

Sports Burst is not sure what is going to be more of a relief. Soccer getting back into action or the end of self-isolating poses from bored players in an excuse to show off abs / gardens / hangers-on or extreme yoga poses.

At the moment it is the latter. And the Spanish press is today paving the way for that glorious future with Marca reporting that Real Madrid are targeting a return to training for the players at the club's Valdebebas center on 4th May.

The return is very much in the slowly, slowly model of Bundesliga clubs as detailed in reported plans from the Spanish government's sports body to health authorities.

This includes training in small groups of six at first, limited use of shared gymnasiums, regular COVID-19 tests and the whole squad isolating in hotels before games.

No mention, though, in the report of whether "heat and light" and the injection of disinfectant into the body will be a possible part of the anti-virus measures.

There are an awful lot of hurdles to clear first including the loosening of still very strict lockdown rules in Spain. But should go-aheads be given by the powers-that-be, clubs and most importantly of all the players, then AS is reporting that the return of LaLiga - behind closed doors - could be on 5th or 12th June.

The buy-in of the players in LaLiga is key. And one of the greats who played for Real Madrid is on the Sports Burst PM show to talk about that perspective. Tune into beIN SPORTS at 7PM ET and 4PM PT as Sir Steve McManaman joins Gabrielle Amado to talk life, the universe and probably Gareth Bale.

The 2020 NFL draft shows the have-nots and the have-literally-everything

The 2020 NFL Draft had an extra element to the viewing experience this year. While the NFL were planning a multi-trillion dollar extravaganza in Las Vegas with players' spirits expressed through water fountains, the reality was a little different. But probably a lot more entertaining.

The haves and have-nots divisions in American society were broadcast to millions of households on Thursday night. Bernie Sanders would have had a field day from his recliner.

The 2020 #NFLDraft No. 1 overall pick and new Cincinnati Bengals QB...



Joe Burrow. pic.twitter.com/HKLNC9wORH — NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2020

There was the modest sofa and curtains on display in Joe Burrow's background as befits a figure not allowed to earn a single dime until now with his move to the Cincinnati Bengals.

From those modest surroundings to the James Bond villain-esque existence of the NFL's elite. While the number one draft pick was joking about his lack of haircut, Jerry Jones was conducting business from a superyacht where the Dallas Cowboys owner no doubt has a robot to trim his hair.

Arizona Cardinals head coach, Kliff Kingsbury, caused jealousy across the internet - and many an NFL player - with a home that was a cross between John Legend's abode and the crib of a stereotyped evil tech magnate in an episode of CSI.

Thankfully, Bill Belichick managed expectations correctly by marshalling his Patriots empire from a brown chequered dining room table.

From tatty sofas to off-white sectionals extending into the middle-distance, the 2020 Draft was pure voyeurism and very much the way forward.

beIN SPORTS gets in on the nosiness act every day with the Sports Burst live show at 12PM ET / 9AM PT.

Through the medium of Facebook Live, YouTube and beIN SPORTS XTRA, you can today check out the cribs of Gary Bailey and Thomas Rongen. Life is complete.