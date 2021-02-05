Sports Burst - Is Bale The New Hazard?





Real Madrid may cut losses on Eden Hazard with Chelsea return, due to the return of Gareth Bale to the Bernabeu

When one of the most positive people on the planet, our Ray Hudson, is willing to call time on a player then it's time to take notice. And that's what Real Madrid might be doing with Eden Hazard.

On Thursday's Sports Burst live show, our Ray sadly declared that an unfortunate set of circumstances had lead to Eden Hazard being one of the "worst signings that Real Madrid have ever made", once news had broken that the Belgian forward was set to miss another month with a thigh injury this time.

Since arriving from Chelsea in the summer of 2019 for $126.5m as the best player in the Premier League at the time, Hazard has suffered more injuries for Real Madrid than appearances made. 20 starts in a Liga, for example, and just three goals to show for it.

This had let to rumors on Friday that Chelsea would pay $40 million this summer to Madrid to take the 30-year-old of the LaLiga's sides hands, and the chances are that Florentino Perez would accept it.

After all, a ghost of Real Madrid's past will likely to be returning in the summer with Gareth Bale back from a wholly uninspiring loan spell at Tottenham. The Welsh forward has made two starts for Mourinho in the EPL and Bale remained on the bench for Spurs' loss to Chelsea on Thursday, despite Harry Kane being injured. When asked about this by a journalist, the response from Mourinho was a cheerful - "good question, but you don’t deserve an answer."

Real Madrid will be facing life once again without Eden Hazard on Saturday - but hopefully with Sergio Ramos - as the team travels to bottom-of-the-table Huesca live on beIN SPORTS from 10:05AM ET.

Messi wants whole PSG business to go away

Lionel Messi did not get his wish to leave Barcelona last summer. Lionel Messi did not get his wish for Luis Suarez to stay last summer. And it's unlikely that Lionel Messi will get his wish that everyone stops talking about him moving to PSG next summer.

However, that ship appeals to have sailed already with daily quotes from current and former PSG players - hello Angel di Maria - urging Messi to move to Paris.

'Sport' reports that those within earshot of Messi say that the player will not be taking any kind of decision as to his future until at least the Barcelona elections at the beginning of March and has not had any kind of contact with PSG or Manchester City.

Instead, Mr Messi's mind now is focussed on chasing down Atletico Madrid in LaLiga, a team with a ten point lead in the standings and a match in hand. However, it's a side that has certainly had some bad news over the past seven days with four players out of action due to COVID-19 - Joao Feliz, Moussa Dembele, Mario Hermoso and Yannick Carrasco.

Barcelona will be traveling to Betis for the weekend's big game in LaLiga live on beIN SPORTS on Sunday from 2:30PM ET while Atletico Madrid have a Monday slot to themselves, live at 3PM ET.

Ozil could have Gala performance on derby day

