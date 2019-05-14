Sports Burst - Griezmann's Snap Decision

by Tim Stannard

Griezmann told to make another decision over possible summer move to Barcelona

"But there's no time to make a video?" would have been the initial spluttered response from Antoine Griezmann when told by his Atletico Madrid bosses that he had to make a very swift announcement about his Rojiblanco future.

Again.

Just over a year from the most self-obsessed moment in football history aside from Cristiano Ronaldo's morning mirror regime, Griezmann is being forced into Decision 2. Once again, the question is clear - do you want to stay at Atletico Madrid to come second in La Liga and not win the Champions League or go to Barcelona and finish first in La Liga and not win the Champions League?

According to Spanish radio station, Cadena Ser, the response to this poser needs to be communicated to Atletico's bosses today, one way or another, leaving the French forward little chance to even concoct a mini-presentation over his deliberations on his laptop.

The transfer rumor mill has the response of Griezmann being a firm 'non' to a future with Atletico Madrid and a request to go to Barcelona. The Catalan club in turn will need to move Philippe Coutinho out to fund the deal and make room in the squad - further damage repair from Barca to deal with the Thanos-esque snap from Neymar back in the day.

Atletico's Griezmann replacements and bold plans from PSG

Might as well stay on the transfer tracker train - destination: dreamland.

Staying on the Griezmann theme and the two theoretical moves that Atletico Madrid could make were the Frenchman to leave are bringing in either Paolo Dybala or Maurco Icardi. Both seem like terrible ideas. But that's never stopped football clubs before.

Le Parisien has gone all out today by suggesting that PSG is going to dump over $200 million in Real Madrid's laps and make a triple bid for Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos and Isco. Probably not going to happen, but it's a fun idea.

Almost 18 years after a fresh-faced local teenager named Daniele De Rossi made his #ASRoma debut against Anderlecht, the 35-year-old club captain will pull on the Giallorossi shirt for the final time against Parma.

It will be the end of an era.



It will be the end of an era. — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 14, 2019

Meanwhile Daniele de Rossi is now on the transfer market after announcing his departure from Roma after making his debut for the club back in 2001, before the days of the internet, space travel and cars.

Roma is going to have to go some to beat the Andres Iniesta overblown farewell which suggested that the universe itself would cease to have function and form once the player left the Camp Nou.

UEFA might become ultimate party-poopers for Man City

Manchester City may have the increasingly heavy burden of having to win the Champions League taken away from them but not exactly in the way the club would have liked.

According to a report from the New York Times, City could find itself banned from the competition for a year - 2020/2021 competition - for breaking Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. That's the punishment apparently being sought by UEFA investigators looking into the Premier League champion's books.

🎵 I don't believe that anybody feels the way I do about you now 💙



🔵 #mancity 🏆 pic.twitter.com/efEwfk4Kkx — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 13, 2019

A decision is set to made made on the affair this week to more than dampen City's collective mood ahead of the weekend's FA Cup final and a chance for Pep Guardiola's men to win a domestic treble.

On a very basic level that Sports Burst can only just fathom, FFP rules suggest that a team's income should vaguely match expenditure to avoid bankruptcy or simply being given billions of dollars in thinly disguised gifts.

Meanwhile, on the footballing front Riyad Mahrez has said that he intends to stay at the club despite not being a starter. However, the Algerian will certainly get a lot more game time on beIN SPORTS this summer with its coverage of AFCON 2019. Oh yes.

So here is the draw for the round of 16 in the #CopaLibertadores2019 !

Speaking of beIN SPORTS fun, the draw for the last 16 stage of the Copa Libertadores was made on Monday night. And the mother of all clashes that has Sports Burst tingling is the might Brazil v Argentina match-up between reigning Copa Sudamericana champions Athletico Paranaense and Boca Juniors. In fact there is beautiful parity with Boca’s rivals, River Plate, also in action against a Brazilian side in the form of Cruzeiro.