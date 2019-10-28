Sports Burst - Florentino Perez says no to Paul Pogba

By Tim Stannard/beIN SPORTS

'AS' reports that Real Madrid Club president says no to winter transfer window deals while summer signings still suck

Even though Paul Pogba is about as sturdy as Edinson Cavani in a wind tunnel these days - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that the French midfielder will not be back for another month due to an ankle injury - the player was still seen a possible winter window transfer boost for Real Madrid.

Not any more.

According to 'AS' on Monday, Real Madrid will not be making any moves in the transfer market in January with club president, Florentino Perez, insisting - not unreasonably - that Coach Zizou gets the best out of the toys bought over the summer.

Looking at you Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic - a $200 million double bust so far.

That's not to mention getting the existing players either fit - hello Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, Nacho etc - or making the bare minimum of effort. (Cough) Isco.

It also means that another possible target, Christian Eriksen, will not be joining up having been largely exiled at Spurs with the Dane's contract running down next summer.

Real Madrid are back in action in LaLiga on Wednesday with a home encounter against Leganes. The sizzling midweek matchday gets underway on Tuesday with Alaves taking on Atletico and Barcelona hosting Real Valladolid, looking to move ahead of the remarkable Granada at the top of the table.

Unai out at Arsenal after fan rebellion?

It's rare for the world to notice that Arsenal exist, never mind take an interest in what they are doing.

However, the club captain, Granit Xhaka being booed by normally taciturn home fans while being substituted on Sunday - and goading those same supporters with gestures and an alleged f-bomb - is a clear indication that not all is well at the Emirates.

This makes the future of Unai Emery a big talking point on Monday. Arsenal threw away a 2-0 lead against Crystal Palace to draw 2-2 on Sunday's match which followed a predictably lame 1-0 loss at Sheffield United last Monday.

Although Arsenal are in fifth in the EPL table, the sensation is that matters both on and off the pitch are imploding for Unai Emery who has appeared to have made no progression at Arsenal since taking over from Arsene Wenger in the summer of 2018.

Mesut Ozil continues to be an outcast - and now linked with Inter Miami - and Arsenal have the chance to dig a brand new hole with a visit to Anfield on Wednesday in the League Cup.

Astros star in World Series win as Tiger equals PGA record

Sports Burst's weekend winners segment likes to span the world and there is nothing more global than the World Series, baseball's annual attempt to find the best franchise in just two countries (there are currently 195 on the planet).

The Houston Astros are continuing quite the comeback this year having won three straight against the Washington Nationals, a run continued with Sunday night's 7-1 victory to take the series to 3-2. It can all be wrapped up in game seven in Texas on Tuesday.

Tiger Woods won Japan's Zozo championship, his 82nd PGA win - a feat that equals Sam Snead's record which has stood since 1965.

Staying in Japan and the Rugby World Cup. The main news is that is still hasn't finished despite beginning in what felt like March. The semifinals took place and there was quite the upset with England defeating New Zealand to meet South Africa in next weekend's final.

Lewis Hamilton won the Mexican F1 Grand Prix to set up a possible clinch in the US next Sunday.

In 'Football!' football, the Patriots and the 49'ers kept up 100% winning seasons while Monday Night Football hands the Miami Dolphins another chance to extend its admirable losing streak to 0-7 with a defeat at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

