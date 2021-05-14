Sports Burst - Do Real Madrid Have A Masterplan?







Coach Zizou has Real Madrid poised to pounce on any mistake from Atletico Madrid

In an Olympics 1500 meter final, the prime spot to pick up gold isn't always at the front coming off the final bend. Instead, it's being just tucked in behind, waiting for a moment's hesitation or weakness from the leader before charging past. That's how Sports Burst picked up gold in Moscow 1980. Great times.

Real Madrid are in that position in LaLiga, two points off Atletico Madrid at the top of the standings after a forceful 4-1 victory at a dangerous Granada on Thursday. If Real Madrid had just the single game to close down that gap and blast past the Rojiblancos then it may not be enough time and space. But Real Madrid have two matches, starting on Sunday. "We're going to give everything until the last moment," promised Coach Zizou.

Working under the assumption that Real Madrid win their final two matches of the season - away at Athletic Club on Sunday followed by home to Villarreal a week later - all it would take for Madrid to retain the LaLiga title is for one tiny misstep from Atletico Madrid to send Coach Zizou's side zooming past in a frenzy of sprint-inspired arm pumping. That's thanks in part to a better head-to-head record for Real Madrid over Atletico which is used in the event of a points tie in the table.

Of course, in a decent track and field final, there is always the straggler from the pack making a late charge for the finish line. That could still be Barcelona. If Real Madrid lose out at Athletic Club and Atletico stumble at home to Osasuna, then the Camp Nou crusaders are back in the game on the home sprint.

A LaLiga title race for the ages - a season so good in fact that there will never be a need to watch one ever again - continues on Sunday

Will PSG regret Mbappe's Lille slight?

1500 meter final....off the bend....in second....two games to go....rinse and repeat for Ligue 1 which is truly 'magnifique' this season. The twist to this league finale is that while Real Madrid will need just the single mistake from Atletico Madrid, PSG will probably need two from Lille. And Lille are zooming towards perfection these days.

Ligue 1 plays out its second to last round of the season on Sunday with all the matches underway at the same time at 3PM ET / 12PM PT. The current state of play in France sees Lille three points ahead of PSG, but with inferior goal difference. Four points from two games will be enough for Lille to win the title for the first time in a decade.

An extra bit of incentive to pick up three of those points on Sunday at home to Saint Etienne was given by none other than Kylian Mbappe who snarked in an interview that if Lille were to win Ligue 1 then "it will be us who have lost it, not they who will have won it."

While there was a half-hearted backtrack from Mbappe on social media it didn't change a message of pure baloney. Lille have lost just three games from 36 this season while PSG have dropped eight. Lille have also taken four points off PSG in the current campaign. So there.

A super finale to the Super Lig

1500 meter final...off the bend...you get it by now.

But this time it's Turkey. And once again it all wraps up in a frenzy of fantastic football on beIN SPORTS on Saturday. The final round of action sees all the big Super Lig super teams with a chance of winning the title - Besiktas, Galatasaray, Fenerbahce.

Besiktas are the current front runners but have wobbled badly of late with two defeats in a row. Cyle Larin's side are on 81 points, the same total as Galatasaray but with a goal difference advantage of two - fairly slim. A victory on Sunday at Goztepe may not even be enough if Gala fire the afterburners against Yeni Malatyaspor.

Were both Besiktas and Galatasaray to both lose on the final day and Fenerbahce to win, then it would be Mesut Ozil's men charging through to dip in a photo-finish.

🇩🇿 @mcalgerdoyen 🆚 @WACofficiel 🇲🇦

🏟 5 July Stadium

🏆 #TotalCAFCL quarter-finals

⌚️ 19:00 GMT



The first match in the KO stages will kick off tonight. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/nQTx9y07Rz — Total CAFCL - Total CAFCC 🏆 (@CAFCLCC) May 14, 2021

Kicking off on Friday is top-class African club soccer on beIN SPORTS with the start of the CAF Champions League quarterfinals. The first legs start today with an Algeria vs. Morocco clash as MC Alger take on Wydad Casablanca live on beIN SPORTS from 2:55PM ET / 11:55AM PT.

