Sports Burst - Cristiano Ronaldo: Everyone Just Grow Up

by Tim Stannard

Ronaldo grows tired of having to prove considerable worth and talent year after year in revealing interview

Well, there goes Sports Burst's biggest hobby.

And Mario Balotelli's come to think of it. Even Diego Forlan on Thursday's edition of Sports Burst live who plumped for the Messi camp.

Cristiano Ronaldo has called for an end to the debate on who is the better player: himself or Leo Messi. Way to go, killjoy. That's the internet done for.

In an interview published in El Pais, CR7 admitted that sometimes he gets "tired and annoyed because it seems like every year I have to prove that I'm very good."

But that's not all from the footballer who is in action today as Juventus takes on Torino in a Serie A clash. "People are always judging. (They) are waiting with a shotgun for me to miss a penalty or fail in a big match."

Aside from offloading more than a little - quite justified - grief on the Spanish paper there are the signs of a human being underneath the perfectly contoured and admirably smooth CR7 exterior. "They see me as a person who can never be sad and never have worries because of my success and worries."

Sports Burst understands.

Due to this plea from Ronaldo, Friday's Locker Room will be canceling a three-segment debate on the Messi v Ronaldo affair. But it will be still be top-notch stuff. Just join Kay Murray and the gang at 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT.

No D-Day decision required for David De Gea

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been handed a favor by the kindhearted Norse gods after a recent spell of hail and thunder for the Old Trafford club.

Rather than having to make an awkward decision to bench the error-prone and forlorn David De Gea, the Manchester United back-up keeper, Sergio Romero was struck down with a knee injury. No tough, headline-grabbing decision required.

Ole: "The goalkeeping department are a fantastic, tight-knit group with Emilio, Sergio, Lee and David. They've obviously experienced better times than just now, but [David's] ready for Sunday." #MUFC pic.twitter.com/BZquUKB0uY — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 3, 2019

"David is ready for Sunday," boomed the Norwegian on Friday morning, ahead of a must-win Premier League clash against Huddersfield.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp was anything but downhearted on Friday, speaking ahead of Liverpool's weekend clash at Newcastle. Despite being all but out of the Champions League after a 3-0 first-leg semifinal defeat at Barcelona, the German was all with the yelling and grinning. "The boys are completely on fire! When you are in a race you don't get tired."

That's the spirit!

If Liverpool wins yet again on Saturday, then there will be quite the wait to find out if the victory was enough as Manchester City do not play until Monday in a home game against Leicester City.

The Sports Burst live show will be the first-contact of the day looking ahead at all the weekend's big stories. Join Gabrielle Amado and Kay Murray on our beIN SPORTS Facebook page at 12PM ET / 9AM PT.

Friday's frenzied fiesta of football - and Everton

As a pleasing tonic to Thursday's Europa League fodder, Friday is offering up veritable fiesta of fairly meaningful football matches.

Let's kick things off in Spain and the battle not to finish fourth. Need to work on that branding. All the teams in contention to grab a Champions League spot have been losing of late. Sevilla will hope to put an end to that with a home victory against Leganes.

That game is live on beIN SPORTS CONNECT at 3PM and follows quite the Turkey tussle as table-topping Istanbul Basaksehir tries not to blow the league title with a win at Sivasspor at 1:30PM ET / 10:30AM PT.

Marseille is in much need of a victory at Strasbourg in a chase for Europa League place in Ligue Un (beIN CONNECT) while Torino is looking to continue an unlikely challenge for top-four finish in Serie A, but will need to ease past the city rivals of Juventus today.

The best of all that action as well as goals from England (Everton v Burnley, so don't get too excited) and Germany will be in the XTRA with Jeremy St. Louis at 7PM.