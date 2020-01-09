By Tim Stannard

Mexican striker, Chicharito, linked with LA Galaxy to set up El Trafico forward feud with Carlos Vela

After being the butt of jokes and general rudeness from the departing Zlatan Ibrahimovic of late, MLS and LA Galaxy have reportedly decided to go in a different direction to sign a player who is a little more pleasant in terms of PR but is also as much as a draw in Los Angeles - Chicharito.

The Mexican striker has fallen out of favor at Sevilla and then some having managed just four LaLiga starts and one goal all season, since moving from West Ham United.

However, being goal-shy has never been an issue in MLS which gives forwards super powers due to...cavalier...defending in the division.

More insight into Chicharito & a possible move to @LAGalaxy: He is a half-season into a 3-yr $9.7-million contract. Very much MLS numbers. Transfer fee for Sevilla was reportedly $8.55 million so expect asking price to be at least $10 million, He'll be 34 when contract ends — Kevin Baxter (@kbaxter11) January 9, 2020

Step forward Carlos Vela turning from Real Sociedad occasional scorer to being spoken of as an MLS GOAT after scoring 34 goals in 31 games in 2019, or even creaky Zlatan who bagged 30 last year. Or the whole concept of Bradley Wright-Phillips. Or Robbie Keane.

Sports Burst has made its point.

But Chicharito must be looking at the division and pondering whether he could bag the first three digit goal-scoring season in MLS.

Indeed, the Mexican's introduction into Los Angeles would also add a little spice to the burgeoning El Trafico rivalry with Vela v Chicharito battles.

Inter Miami and golf double temptation for Gareth Bale

Chicharito is not the only figure that's being tossed into the MLS transfer rumor hat on Thursday. Gareth Bale is reportedly - very reportedly - on the brink of swapping out Real Madrid to either LA Galaxy or Inter Miami.

The latter looks the best bet at the moment in Sports Burst's excited mind as the new franchise has yet to bring in a superstar name to entice people to travel to Fort Lauderdale to watch games against the Colorado Rapids and top knot, man-bun combos are more than welcome on South Beach. And as for the golf...

However, Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett has announced on Thursday that there will be no January transfer move for his client and little chance in the summer.

But those golf courses...

Will Icardi-B at PSG next season? Apparently so

The future of another striker has also made the news on Thursday with Mauro Icardi declaring that he would be more than happy to stay at PSG, once the Argentinian's loan deal from Inter expires at the end of the season.

That's quite the sensible approach from Icardi who bagged a hat-trick in Wednesday's 6-1 League Cup win over Saint Etienne to add to nine Ligue 1 goals. "If I have a chance to stay, then I will be happy," declared Icardi.

Less concrete talk of the future from Kylian Mbappe though, with the player being probed on his summer plans - stick with PSG or twist to Real Madrid at the cost of $300 million. "This is not the moment to talk about this," declared Mbappe.

In what is now apparently turning into a transfer rumor special for Sports Burst, Juventus might be sending Matthijs de Ligt back to Ajax, despite moving to Serie A in the summer for $84 million. $84 million!

The 20-year-old has failed to settle in the slightly more defensively serious Serie A and a return to Ajax could help rebuilt a probably shattered confidence.