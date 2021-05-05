Sports Burst - Can PSG Bounce Back?







Mauricio Pochettino promises his players will be ready in three-way fight for the Ligue 1 title

Four questions stand out from Manchester City's great leap forward by reaching a Champions League final for the first time, at the expense of PSG. Maybe five questions. We'll see.

First - the biggest question of them all. How on earth do Manchester City keep players at a club in a city where it snows in May? Money only goes so far.

Next - do PSG have a white board roster of players who need to pick up red cards when matters go pear-shaped in games? In recent weeks it has been Neymar, Idrissa Gueye and now Angel di Maria all being sent off at inopportune times. Who will be next on Sunday at Rennes? Will Keylor Navas go on a swearing rampage at the referee if the team are losing?

Third - taking of swearing, was the referee really a potty-mouthed officiating troll as some PSG players are claiming? If so, can he be mic-ed up one day for kicks?

And lastly, will the semifinal Champions League loss put the PSG players on a downer in the final three matches of the Ligue 1 title race, or can the journey to the final-four galvanize them to win a competition that has been a genuine uphill battle this season?

The eternally chirpy Mauricio Pochettino is certainly the right man to turn any France-dwelling frowns upside down ahead of the weekend. "The players will be ready to win the matches to come," promised the PSG coach after the game.

The state of play in France sees Lille at the top of the standings on 76 points and in action on beIN SPORTS on Friday at Lens from 3PM ET / 12PM PT.

PSG are just one place and one point behind and face a very testing match at Rennes on Sunday at 3PM ET / 12PM PT on beIN CONNECT. Even Monaco in third are still in the hunt for a PSG team that has no time to be feeling sorry for itself.

Zidane hoping for Hazard lights at Chelsea

PSG are very much in twins mode with Real Madrid. The Spanish side too are in England in the Champions League semis trying to plough through to the final after a 1-1 draw from the first leg against Chelsea, and are also involved in the quite the tussle to win LaLiga.



Today, Coach Zizou will be hoping that a run around the pitch at Stamford Bridge might spark Eden Hazard into life again - some kind of memory shock of the player he used to be before moving to Real Madrid nearly two years ago. "We are going to need him and he'll help, for sure," said Zidane enigmatically ahead of the game.

As for Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel would have seen PSG's loss in the Champions League and been all Phil "take a look at me now!" Collins having been fired by the team in late December but on the brink on making a second final in a row with a new outfit, after just a few months in charge.

Real Madrid are back in action in LaLiga on Sunday in quite the humdinger against Sevilla on Sunday live on beIN SPORTS from 2:30 pm ET / 11:30 am PT.

Copa Liberadores still with the thrills and spills

The Copa Libertadores has been tough-going for the teams this season with dreadful COVID-19 conditions causing late changes in locations for matches, postponements and a packed schedule of six match days in just six weeks. But the players are delivering day after day with amazing games and dazzling displays.

Tuesday night was no exception to kick off match day three on beIN SPORTS with Barcelona of Ecuador defeating the giants of Boca Juniors. Santos snapped out of a fearsome funk of bad form with a 5-0 win against The Strongest. Who still aren't.

Palmeiras won a repeat of this year's Recopa Sudamericana final with a 2-1 victory at Defensa y Justicia while Gabigol bagged a late penalty to give Flamengo a 3-2 win at LDU Quito.

The journey continues on Wednesday with three matches back-to-back on beIN SPORTS starting from 6PM ET / 3PM PT with the rising stars of Independiente del Valle hosting Universitario.