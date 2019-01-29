Sports Burst – Alvaro Morata: Mister or Misses?

By Gabriel Pessoa

Can Alvaro Morata solve Atleti’s goal-scoring woes?

With all the misery and vitriol surrounding us on a daily basis, it warms the heart to see a silver lining among the cloudy news cycle. We could not be happier to share a true coming of age story. Alvaro Morata, a kid living out his lifelong dream, has been officially presented at Atletico Madrid.



The former Real Madrid striker has joined Atletico Madrid on a loan deal from Chelsea until the end of the 2019/20 season.

Simeone & co. will need the Morata of old to be a key figure in their push for a LaLiga title. Goals have been few and far between for Atleti in case you haven't noticed.

Antoine Griezmann, leading scorer and self-proclaimed best player in the world has netted 10 league goals. The second-leading scorers for the Madrid club have scored two goals all season. Those players would be Koke, Filipe Luis, Diego Godin, Thomas Partey and Angle Correa. Morata's EPL goal tally (six) this season suggests it will be an up-hill battle.



Copa Cacophony

Staying in Spain, there's more Copa del Rey action today. Valencia hosts Getafe at Mestalla hoping to overcome a 1-0 goal deficit from the first leg meeting. Los Che will be trying to build on their momentum from Saturday's 3-0 league win over out-of-sorts Villarreal.

A defeat which turned out to be the last straw for Yellow Submarine Luis Garcia who duly received the ax following the derby day defeat. Whomever succeeds him will inherit a 19th place in the table.

👉 @LuisGarciaPlaza:

🔹 “I’m very grateful and wish #Villarreal all the best.”

🔹 “From six games, I’m only unhappy with the last one, but we lacked a result from which we could push on.”

🔹 “I believe the team will survive. I truly do because they have the ability to do so.” pic.twitter.com/TF85toCmVM — Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) January 29, 2019



Catch today’s Copa del Rey action at 3:25pm ET live on beIN SPORTS.

After the king’s cup, catch the freedom cup. Copa Libertadores action ensues today as Real Garcilaso of Peru looks to overcome a 1-0 aggregate deficit against Deportivo La Guaira of Venezuela. Watch the Libertadores qualifier live at 6:25pm ET on beIN SPORTS



Transfer Watch



With the winter transfer window coming to a close this Thursday, European clubs are going both willy and nilly in their attempts to seal deals.

After the rough news this week of Neymar’s injury, PSG fans can delight in brighter news of an incoming defensive midfielder.

Argentine Leandro Paredes joins Les Parisiens from Zenit St. Petersburg on a deal until 2023.

Thomas Tuchel will look for the 24-year-old to replace Adrien Rabiot in the middle of the park.

PSG’s former rivals Monaco take to the turf today. Leonardo Jardim returns to the dugout following his brief leave from Monte Carlo for Coupe de la League semi-final clash with fellow Ligue 1 basement-dwellers Guingamp. Watch the match live at 2:50pm ET on beIN SPORTS Connect.

In other transfer news, FC Barcelona is set to both sign and loan mystery man Denis Suarez to Arsenal for the remainder of the season.

Should the move go through, it will reduce Barcelona’s midfield roster to a mere 13 players.



More Midweek Madness



Premier League match week 24 begins today. Arsenal hosts Cardiff City while both sides from Manchester look to continue their respective winning streaks. Both Man City and Man United are on an eight-game winning streaks in all competitions.

While City looks to reduce its four-point deficit behind Liverpool at Newcastle, the Red Devils host Burnley at Old Trafford.

The AFC Asian Cup battle between Qatar and United Arab Emirates is under way as the two sides look to decide on who will face Japan in the final match this Friday.