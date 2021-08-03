Sports Burst - Biles Bounces Back

Biles returns on the beam after break to pick up her seventh Olympic medal

Winning the gold medal in a triumphant return for Simone Biles might have been a little bit too much of a cliched Hollywood finale. Nevertheless, the Olympics still ended on a high for the gymnast with a bronze medal on the balance beam, the same color won by Biles in Rio 2016.

As some who casually follow the sports news might be aware, Biles had caused quite the kerfuffle in the States by dropping out of the team final a week ago and then four other individual events citing 'the twisties' - a lack of metal acuity at key midair moments that could have resulted in the athlete landing on her head.

Making history. Always. @Simone_Biles ties the record for the most Olympic medals won by a U.S. gymnast. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/4lXZ6waUeQ — Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 3, 2021

However, the 24-year-old continued to train, get prepared and returned for the final event - the balance beam - and picked up a bronze, with China's Chenchen Guan, who is just 16, winning the gold. In bagging the bronze, her second medal of the Games after the silver in the team event, Biles became the most decorated US gymnast in Olympic history with seven medals won in Rio and Tokyo.

The question remains now is whether Biles will be targeting Paris 2024 when the gymnast will be 27, or if if Tokyo will be the swan song of a glorious Olympic career.

Barcelona plea for rule change after summer splurge

It looks like Barcelona are moving to Plan B to get their way in signing three new players as well as bringing Lionel Messi back. Plan A was to follow the rules, make some sales and adjust the wage bill so that it fits the framework of what is allowed in LaLiga's clearly-defined rules.

Considering almost nobody has the left the club and three new heavily-salaried players have actually made the situation worse, Barcelona are in limbo and unable to register Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay or Eric Garcia for the new season, never mind offer a new deal to Free Agent Messi.

This means that Plan B has now been launched by Barcelona president, Joan Laporta. Rather than follow the rules, the Barca big cheese is suggesting that the rules should be changed for the club's benefit. "We’d like more flexibility from La Liga if possible," suggested Laporta, "like other leagues across the continent have done for teams."

As much as Laporta is still claiming that the Messi deal is just around the corner...and another corner, the Argentinean ace should be stocking up on jigsaw puzzles as the currently unemployed player is set to have a lot of free time on his hands.

Chelsea start Lukaku pursuit

Sports Burst imagines that Joan Laporta would have not been impressed by the transfer story concerning Chelsea on Tuesday. As reported by the Guardian, the Champions League winners had casually dropped $140 million into Inter Milan's laps to take Romelu Lukaku off their hands.

Inter have politely declined but Chelsea might well offer even more next time around as well as some players in attempt to get hold of a striker that used to play for the club and bagged 24 goals for Inter last season in their Scudetto-winning campaign.

Meanwhile, a soap opera has begun with Harry Kane as the star, although that sounds like an ABC primetime show that would be cancelled after the pilot episode. The Tottenham striker has failed to turn up for training for a second time as the rebellious forward tries to engineer a move to Manchester City.

Fluminense look for seal deal in Copa Libertadores

The Copa Libertadores is back in business on beIN SPORTS today with a catch-up game from the Last 16. Fluminense are taking on Paraguayan side, Cerro Porteno, holding a 2-0 lead from the first leg. The eventual winners will play Barcelona (of Ecuador) in next week's quarterfinals. Fluminense vs. Cerro Porteno is live on beIN SPORTS from 6PM ET / 3PM PT.