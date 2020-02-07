Sports Burst - Betis Or Bust For Barca

by Tim Stannard

Barca's Bilbao saggings add to 2020 of doom which continues with Betis battle in LaLiga

Even by the sixth minute of the match, Barcelona's opponents on Thursday in the cup were reeling.

By the 13th minute it was all over.

At the end, the whistle blew to end a solid 4-0 victory and another dominant performance for Barcelona to continue an impressive run of form in recent weeks. A club where everything seems to be going swimmingly.

Of course, that was the 'other' Barcelona in The Upside Down also in action on Thursday. The Ecuadorian Barcelona in a win over Sporting Cristal in the Copa Libertadores - where beIN SPORTS is the proud home - just a few hours after the more traditional Barcelona added to Sports Burst's timeline of doom for the club with a 1-0 exit to Athletic Bilbao out of the Copa del Rey at the quarterfinal stages.

The morning after sees some wounds being licked in the Catalan capital. 'Cruel' sobs the front cover of 'Sport' on Friday over Athletic's late winner. The only solace for the Barcelona team is that Real Madrid also suffered a Copa del Rey exit to a Basque side with a mad 4-3 loss to Real Sociedad.

However, Barcelona's problems are more than just football with the Messi-Abidal public spat still very fresh in the minds of the players. "We have to keep working, not throwing things in our faces from now until the end of the season," announced Gerard Pique after the game.

That work continues this weekend in a hugely significant trip for Barcelona in LaLiga to take on a Betis side on Sunday that will fill fairly confident of pulling off a result. Barca now has two days to avoid any more season-ending injuries or internal battles spilling out into the public. 50:50 chance on that.

The Sports Burst live show will be looking back at Crisis Week! at Barcelona.

Manchester United knock Pogba price tag down to merely outrageously expensive

It's been a while since Paul Pogba has been on the pages of Sports Burst - probably because Paul Pogba hasn't really been around enough to be on the pages of Sports Burst.

In fact, it's only news of Pogba's absence this week that sees the footballer resurface. The Premier League is undergoing a staggered winter break which has allowed the Manchester United squad to head to southern Spain on Friday, but apparently without Pogba who was reportedly told by Solskjaer that he was not required on the trip.

The midfielder is out of action with an ankle injury - to allow some globe-trotting - but Sports Burst suspects that the player may never play for Manchester United again.

This is the reason why the transfer gossip of the day has United putting a discount on the French player - a mere $193m for the footballer this summer.

USWNT looks for Olympic qualification against Mexico

There is an awful lot at stake for the USWNT on Friday night with the World Champions taking on Mexico in a match that will either book a place in the Tokyo Olympics with a win, or sees the side out of the tournament all together.

ONE WIN AWAY FROM TOKYO‼️

USA vs. MEXICO. FRIDAY NIGHT.



🎟 » https://t.co/goWZdpRyAr pic.twitter.com/ICmNUNPyAw — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) February 6, 2020

The US women's team have never failed to qualify for the Olympics and are looking for a seventh straight appearance in the games in a clash in Los Angeles.

Roma has a chance to move into the top four in Serie A with a home match against Cagliari