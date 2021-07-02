Sports Burst - Behold! Quarterfinal Friday!





Expectations on Belgium and Brazil to deliver in Friday's two continent quarterfinal clashes

Actual, real life, physical games of soccer are getting in the way of the really fun news to be discussed on Friday. This is why the immediate futures of Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi are being pushed a little to the side. That and the fact that, legions of lawyers and bean counters are still working in the background on the next moves of these two footloose and contract-free footballers.

Instead, its the catchily named 'Quarterfinal Friday' in the world of soccer with four games from Euro 2020 and Copa America on the slate.

First up, Switzerland are taking on Spain. A defeat for Luis Enrique's men might be worth cheering for, just to see if Alvaro Morata reveals why he is Spain's most unpopular player with supporters. "When the European Championships finish, if everything goes well, I will speak. I have no problem. I am fully aware why they boo me, of course," teased the Juventus striker.

Following that game, Belgium are set to disappoint once again in a 1-0 extra time loss to a digging-in Italy.

The action then moves across to South America with Peru taking on Paraguay. Not got much on that one. Then it's Brazil against Chile which offers the first big chance in Copa America to see a distraught Neymar either in tears or getting himself sent off in a Brazilian blowout.

Sha'Carri Richardson reportedly tests positive for cannabis

The US track and field team looks like taking another hit ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. Sprinter, Sha’Carri Richardson, has reportedly tested positive for cannabis with the result coming at last month's US Olympic trials where she won the 100m in 10.86 seconds, a time to put her in the hunt for a gold medal in Japan.

However, the ban could end up being as little as a month if the substance was proved to be non-performing enhancing and a treatment course is accepted. This would allow Richardson to compete in the 4 x 100 meter relay. Details of the case are yet to be confirmed by US officials and the only clue as to the veracity of the story is a tweet from Richardson herself who posted "I am human".

The news follows a four-year ban for US runner, Shelby Houlihan, who tested positive for a steroid and blamed the ingestion of a pork burrito for the result.

Possible backtrack on fans in the stands plan in Olympics

In other Olympic news - and it's not that great, either - officials might have to backtrack on a plan to allow fans into events during the Games. Up to 10,000 no-shouting, socially-distanced supporters were set to be allowed to some venues but rising COVID-19 cases in Japan means that this approach might have to be shelved. A meeting is set to take place on July 8th, ahead of the Games which are set to begin on Friday July 23rd.

W Series back in business on beIN SPORTS

