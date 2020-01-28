Sports Burst - Barcelona's Double Dealing

by Tim Stannard

Sporting's Bruno Fernandes could be key in deal to bring Rodrigo Moreno to the Camp Nou

Well, at least Barcelona have had some practice at this kind of toing and froing in recent weeks.

After the bungled non-hiring of Xavi Hernandez, stuttered firing of Ernesto Valverde and locating Quique Setien standing watching cows of a Monday morning somewhere in Spain, the club's hierarchy should be well used to running around like headless chickens.

That definitely seems the case on Tuesday with Barcelona reportedly trying to loan the Spanish forward, Rodrigo Moreno, from Valencia until the end of the season with an option to buy in the summer. To be fair, it does not sound like a great move for Valencia which still has hopes of another top-four finish in LaLiga which is why a sweetener may be required.

This is where a next level of complexity might be coming into the equation according to 'Sport'.

Barcelona's need to find cover for the injured Luis Suarez would apparently involve buying the Portuguese midfielder, Bruno Fernandes, from Sporting CP for around $60 million. Fernandes would then be loaned to Valencia, in a swap deal with Rodrigo Moreno. Quite what would happen next summer is anyone's case.

But it could involve Neymar. Everything always does.

Either way, Rodrigo was missing from Valencia's training session on Tuesday due to injury, which would not be a promising start to any kind of Barcelona career. A deal would have to be concluded by end of day on Friday when the winter transfer window for registering new players closes.

The Sports Burst live show will be trying to work this particular move out along with everything else at 12PM ET. Just head to our beIN SPORTS USA Facebook page and Youtube channel.

Spurs sign PSV forward as PSG play hardball with Cavani

Another team looking for a replacement for an injured striker has sealed a deal on Tuesday.

Tottenham have been sniffing about for cover for the injured Harry Kane and have picked up Dutch international forward player, Steven Bergwijn, from PSV for an initial fee of around $30 million. The 22-year-old has five goals and 10 assists in the Dutch League this season.

While Spurs are getting some business done and are still looking at Real Sociedad's Willian Jose as a proper number nine, Atletico Madrid remain in limbo ahead of Saturday's clash with Real Madrid in LaLiga.

In a bit of finalized Spurs business, Christian Eriksen completed his long-rumored move to Inter, and ex-Real Betis loanee Giovanni Lo Celso has signed a deal to make a permanent move to London until 2025.

Edinson Cavani's people were reportedly in Madrid on Monday to talk turkey with the Rojiblancos, however the problem remains PSG who are reluctant to part with a key player with a genuine run at the Champions League title on the cards.

PSG are next in action in the Coupe de France on Wednesday. But before then Monaco, already regretting firing Leonardo Jardim for a second time, are hosting Saint Etienne in a last 16, one-off clash that is live, live, live on beIN SPORTS at 3PM ET.

That is followed by some Copa Libertadores action at 7:30PM ET with Peru's Universitario hosting Carabobo in a first round, second-leg qualifying clash that is nicely balanced at 1-1.

LeBron vows to continue Kobe Bryant legacy in social media post

Monday night saw LeBron James reacting to the news of the death of Kobe Bryant, and his daughter Gianna who were both killed in a helicopter crash that claimed the lives of seven others on Sunday.

"I'm heartbroken and devastated, my brother," wrote LeBron on social media, revealing that he spoken to Kobe Bryant on Sunday morning, after the Lakers player had surpassed Bryant to become the NBA's third highest points scorer. "I promise you I'll continue your legacy man!" wrote LeBron.

Today's NBA game between the Lakers and the LA Clippers at the Staples Center has been postponed while tributes to Kobe Bryant continue around the city of Los Angeles.