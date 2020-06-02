Sports Burst - Barca Get Personal With Lautaro

By Tim Stannard/beIN SPORTS USA

$123 million now has to be found to fund Lautaro Martinez summer transfer after personal terms reportedly agreed

The message from Inter last week is that Barcelona would have to get its collective skates on to sign Lautaro Martinez while the player's buyout clause was at a mere $123 million.

According to Spanish outlet, Sport, the Camp Nou club has done just that by reportedly agreeing personal terms with the Argentine striker which would see the Inter player penning a five-year deal with Barca for $13 million-a-year plus bonuses.

With cash hard to come by at Barcelona, the club is expected to offload up to seven first team players to pay for the deal with Inter playing hardball over any kind of swap shenanigans for players that Barcelona no longer want.

That exit door list won't include Marc-André ter Stegen who has committed his own future to Barcelona despite contract renewal talks taking a wee while.

"Leaving this summer is impossible," declared the German goalkeeper to Kicker - especially as Bayern Munich have now doubled down on Manuel Neuer.

Meanwhile, a jubilant Jordi Alba has declared that he and his teammates have "mentally come back better than we left" in terms of the LaLiga stoppage and subsequent restart on June 11.

The Sports Burst live show will bring you all you need to know from the world of sport at 12PM ET / 9AM ET on our beIN SPORTS USA Facebook page and beIN XTRA channel.

Hope Solo accuses women of being "guinea pigs" in America's sporting restart

The NWSL has drawn up a schedule for its Challenge Cup to begin in a hub location in Utah on June 27 with the Chicago Red Stars taking on the Orlando Pride in the tournament opener.

The league is set to become the first professional team sports league to return to action in the US since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Rather than a full regular season the campaign would take place in a format of 25 matches over a 30-day period.

However, the plans have drawn criticism from Hope Solo who says that the protocols for the health and safety of the players who will be in a quasi-quarantine, are not clear enough for the athletes to fully commit to the tournament.

"It always seems as if the women are the guinea pigs," said the former USWNT goalkeeper to beIN SPORTS.

"In my book, there is no quasi-quarantine. You are either in quarantine or you are not. The NWSL have not made guarantees that all personnel will be tested," said Hope Solo comparing that scenario with the Bundesliga which has regular COVID-19 tests for players.

Previously, the NWSL Commissioner, Lisa Baird, had said that "we will not require anybody to play in the tournament,” with players set to receive full salary and benefits if they chose not to participate.

MLS vs. players standoff could lead to lockout

While women's soccer is attempting to return to action, a key day awaits on Tuesday in regards to the return of MLS.

There is currently a stand-off between the MLS players union and the MLS organization itself in relation to the economic conditions of a restart, which could take place with all the teams relocating to Orlando.

With the threat of a player lockout by the MLS owners on Tuesday over a failure to come to an agreement, athletes reportedly did not attend voluntary training sessions across the league on Monday.

ESPN reports that a deadline for the two groups to come to an agreement has been moved to Wednesday.

FIFA urges federations to have "consideration" over George Floyd protests

FIFA has made an announcement over how individual federations should deal with players making their own statements to the Black Lives Matter movement before and during games.

And it isn't that helpful.

Theoretically, any kind of gesture such as armbands and t-shirts of a political nature are subject to a sanction, which is why the German soccer federation is required to study the cases of Weston McKennie who wore an armband with the words "Justice for George" whilst playing for Schalke 04 and Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund, who revealed a t-shirt during a goal celebration with "Justice for George Floyd."

The world's governing body though has seemingly let individual countries deal with the matter saying that "the application of the laws of the game ... is left for the competitions' organizers, which should use common sense and have in consideration the context surrounding the events."

Jurgen Klopp excited beyond belief at soccer's return

One tiny ray of light returned to an otherwise bleak existence on Tuesday with Jurgen Klopp bounding back to our reality with a cheery smile and the enthusiasm of a puppy welcoming its humans home from work.

The Liverpool coach declared to the BBC that he had missed soccer so much that it's "unbelievable."

Klopp. "I know it's not the most important thing in life but it is my passion."

Liverpool are potentially just two victories away from winning the club's first English league title for 30 years and might be forced to play that clinching game in a neutral venue, if it is was set for Anfield to avoid groups of fans arriving to celebrate.

That's not a problem says the cheery German - "if the alternative is not to play at all, then I will play wherever you want. I don't care."

That title could be won in Everton's ground if Manchester City loses to Arsenal in the restart's opening match for Manchester City and Liverpool defeat their city rivals a few days later.

Formula 1 announces restart plans

After a lot brainstorming over the past few months, Formula 1 has come up with a plan to run the 2020 season which has yet to start.

Well, it's half a plan for the moment and involves running the first eight races in Europe starting on the July 5 in Austria, where two meetings will be held before moving onto Hungary, the UK (two races), Spain, Belgium and Italy.

The rest of the calendar will be more global in nature and published at a later date to see where the planet stands in autumn. The aim, says F1, is to complete a season of 15 to 18 races in December.