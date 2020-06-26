Sports Burst - Arthur's Double Life

by Tim Stannard

Arthur Melo set to sign for Juventus in swap deal with Miralem Pjanic

Arthur Melo certainly has a busier weekend that most of us on Planet Earth

Friday - train with Barcelona ahead of an unbelievably, hugely important LaLiga clash against Celta Vigo in officially The Best Title Race in the World.

Saturday - the Brazilian midfielder is expected to travel to Galicia to play a key role in Barcelona's midfield with both Frenkie de Jong and Sergi Busquets sidelined with injury.

Sunday - Arthur is then reportedly heading to Turin, Italy, where the 23-year-old will be taking a medical to seal a swap deal with Juventus and their Bosnian midfielder, Miralem Pjanic.

However, Barcelona will not be done with Arthur as the footballer will then be returning to Barcelona to play out the rest of the league and Champions League season with the club. That series of matches will start with the rather crucial clash with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Just the kind of quiet, calm, considered and focussed preparation required by players in one of the most intense periods of soccer that many will ever face. But Barcelona do things a little differently these days.

Sevilla look for win in battle for third in LaLiga

Round 32 of LaLiga gets underway, 22 hours after round 31 completed with Real Betis getting a much-needed 1-0 win over Espanyol.

The same city is the focus for Friday's game with Sevilla in action in a season-defining match. The restart so far has not been spectacular for Sevilla with just six points from a possible 12, a run that has seen Atletico Madrid look very comfy in third spot in the standings.

Fire up for #LaLigaSantander Matchday 32! 🔥



The race continues! 🏁🏎️🏎️🏎️ pic.twitter.com/vVSSKJUl6j — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) June 26, 2020

However, Atletico are just two points away so a victory over Valladolid today would see Sevilla jumping above the Rojiblancos. That game is live on beIN SPORTS at 4PM ET and is preceded by action from the Turkish Super Lig where the giants of Besiktas are making a late run for the European places with a home game against Konyaspor. Coverage begins at 1:30PM ET.

Former Madrid man, Guti, fired by Almeria

With Real Madrid often favoring former players as coaches - well, Coach Zizou and Coach Santiago Solari in particular - a possible future Bernabeu boss has hit a dink in his coaching career.

The player formerly known as Guti but preferring his full name of Jose Maria Gutierrez has been sacked by second division side, Almeria.

This is despite the fact that third-placed Almeria are just five points from the automatic promotion places. The news came after a home defeat for Almeria against Alcorcon.

Guti, who spent 16 years in the Real Madrid fold took over Almeria in November having previously been an assistant coach with Turkish side, Besiktas.

Spain's promotion battle to get into La Primera is live, live, live and free, free, free on beIN SPORTS XTRA. Just click here to find out how.

Thousands flock to Anfield to celebrate Liverpool title win

With Chelsea defeating Manchester City on Thursday, Liverpool won the English Premier League title in fitting style as per the world these days - from home.

The same could not be said for the legions of obviously delighted Liverpool supporters who flocked to Anfield and definitely not social distance to celebrate a first English league title in 30 years. In fact, potentially up to 10 thousand fans according to our man on the spot, Matt Critchley.

Speaking after the league title win was confirmed, Jurgen Klopp said that "it's the best thing I can imagine and more than I could have ever dreamed of."

Although the league title has been wrapped up, Liverpool now have the chance to break some records including the 100-points in a season barrier as well as most wins in a campaign.

