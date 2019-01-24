Sports Burst - Another Nightmare For Neymar?

By Gabriel Pessoa

Neymar in danger of missing Man Utd Champions League clash due to FOOT injury

The Most expensive player in the world limped off the Parc des Princes pitch in tears Wednesday after twisting his right foot during a Coupe de France match against Strasbourg.

This just so happens to be the same foot in which the 27-year-old fractured last February, preventing him from ending the season with PSG and from entering the Russia 2018 World Cup in full form.

Timing for PSG could not be worse as the Ligue 1 side is set to face Man Utd in the Champions League in three weeks.

The extent of the injury is not yet known. Neymar’s cryptic Instagram story does not shed much light on the matter either: A picture of a quad tattoo in Portuguese, “1% chance, 99% faith” and a caption saying “May your will be done, God!”

Cheer up, PSG fans! It’s not all that bad. After all, Les Parisiens did win 2-0.

Real Madrid faces Girona FC in Copa Quarter-final Clash

With Atletico Madrid out of Copa del Rey and Barcelona 2-0 down on aggregate against Sevilla, Real Madrid may have hope for a title this season yet.

Los Blancos will look to defend home field advantage against Girona today.

Toni Kroos returns to the lineup after healing an abductor injury, but all on eyes will be on Santiago Solari as the Argentine manager has had to dispel rumors of in-house rivalries between the likes of Isco and Marcelo.

The match can be seen at 3:25pm ET/12:25pm PT live on beIN SPORTS.

👋🚍 The players met up at the Bernabéu earlier today and are resting at #RMCity ahead of tonight's Copa del Rey quarter-final first leg! #RMCopa pic.twitter.com/HBmmUNVxJ7 — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 24, 2019

Speaking of Copa Del Rey, the other quarter-final clash of the day sees Real Betis visiting RCD Espanyol.

Quique Setien & co. are coming off a big LaLiga win at home against Girona FC, keeping them in the hunt for a Europa League spot.

Look for Diego Lainez to get more playing time today as opposed to the 15 minutes the 18-year-old got on his Sunday debut for Betis.

The match can be seen live at 1:25pm ET/10:25am PT on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Women’s Final Set in Australian Open

In the tennis world, Rafael Nadal defeats 20-year-old Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets (6-2, 6-4, 6-0) in Rod Laver Arena for the Australian Open Men’s semi-final. Nadal is set to face the winner between Novak Djokovic and Lucas Pouille for the final match.

In women’s singles, Naomi Osaka defeated Karolina Pliskova (6-2, 4-6, 6-4) in the semi-final clash. Osaka will have her work cut out for her as she is set to face a surging Petra Kvitova in the final. Kvitova defeated American Danielle Rose Collins (7[7]-6[2], 6-0).