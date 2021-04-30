Sports Burst: Advantage Atletico





Diego Simeone is incapable of saying anything other than "my focus is on the next game" ahead of Saturday's Elche encounter

Ronald Koeman declared on Thursday that the fourth official wanted to be "the star of the night" after sending the Dutch coach to the stands in the shock 2-1 home defeat from Getafe. At least someone was for Barcelona after the mother of all chokes in the Camp Nou.

Barca had won all 24 previous matches against Granada in their home stadium in LaLiga, but blew the match that could have delivered a much simpler path to the LaLiga title.

Not any more.

Barcelona were supposed to be in first class at the top of the tree on Friday, with their sporting destiny in their own hands. Instead Barca are in the economy seats in third behind Real Madrid and two points off the dogged Atletico Madrid at the top.

Despite all the faltering and flailing of late, the Rojiblancos are still in charge in LaLiga and even have some wiggle room in next weekend's clutch trip to the Camp Nou. Atletico also have the advantage of getting the first of their remaining five games out of the way nice and early on Saturday morning at Elche, a team who are currently in the relegation zone.

Diego Simeone was asked in 15 different ways on Friday what Barcelona's defeat meant for the title race and Diego Simeone answered in 15 different ways that he only saw the last part of Barca's match against Granada and that the only game that mattered for him was the one against Elche.

A wild weekend in LaLiga gets underway with Elche vs. Atletico Madrid live on beIN SPORTS from 10:05AM ET / 7:05AM PT.

Sevilla could have last laugh in LaLiga

Out of the four teams in this LaLiga title race for the ages, the outfit with simplest of matches on paper is Real Madrid. Osasuna are the visitors to Capital City, a team that is now quite comfortable in mid-table and safe from relegation.

However, the Chelsea effect could be in full play on Saturday with Real Madrid trudging through the mire of a Champions League double-header against Chelsea and trying to find a goalscorer who isn't called Karim Benzema. Real Madrid vs. Osasuna is live on beIN SPORTS on Saturday from 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT.

Barcelona have the chance for a swift bounce back at Valencia, a team that is having one of its worst seasons in history but definitely needs the boost of taking down an old rival a peg or two in Mestalla. Valencia vs. Barcelona is live on Sunday on beIN SPORTS from 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT.

The weekend in LaLiga is going to be a long one with the final members of the title-race party, Sevilla, not making an entrance until Monday with a home match against Athletic Club.

PSG need to stay focussed for Lens

LaLiga has four teams divided by three points with five teams to go in the title race. France has the drama notched up even more in Ligue 1 with three teams divided by two points and just four games to go.

PSG get the drama-ball rolling with a home game against Lens on beIN SPORTS from 12:15PM ET / 9:15AM PT. Sounds easy? Well, PSG are also mid-Champions League battle against Manchester City, have been remarkably bad at home in Ligue 1 and are also taking on a Lens side that is in fifth despite being newly-promoted to the top-flight.

A draw or win would see PSG move above Lille in the standings...but only for a few hours potentially, with Les Dogues, taking on Nice live for free on beIN XTRA from 2:50PM ET / 11:50AM PT.

Monaco will take on fourth-place Lyon on Sunday on beIN XTRA from 2:50PM ET / 11:50AM PT.

The whole weekend in France gets underway with the rejigged and reinvigorated Marseille making a charge for the top five places in Ligue 1 under new coach Jorge Sampaoli. With six goals conceded over the team's last three games but nine scored there is definitely more swash than buckle in this particular soccer pirate ship, and the voyage continues live today on beIN SPORTS from 2:50PM ET / 11:50AM PT.