Sports Burst - 7 Days to Save Soccer

by Tim Stannard/beIN SPORTS

Italy plans restart to training as Borussia Dortmund boss warns of Bundesliga collapse if soccer does not return

The next seven days in Europe could see whether soccer on the continent is going to survive past the summer or succumb to the effects of the COVID-19 virus outbreak both in terms of health and finances.

On Thursday, Germany's government and federal states are expected to deliberate proposals for the Bundesliga to restart on the 9th May, behind closed doors, and after several weeks of closely controlled testing at the training facilities of its member clubs.

Borussia Dortmund chief executive, Hans Joachim Watzke, has given a stark warning of what could happen to the league if no approval for a restart is given. "If we don't play in the next few months, all of Bundesliga will go under and then there wouldn't be a league in the way we know it," said Watzke to Sky TV.

Italian authorities are very much taking each week as it comes with the country's PM, Giuseppe Conte, planning to allow athletic activities - with appropriate social distancing - from the 4th May. That could then lead to group training for clubs from the 18th of May and games being played behind closed doors from the 2nd June, in line with wider lockdown restrictions being lifted across the country.

La Liga was expected to follow a similar trajectory, but a more cautious government response sees a potentially more conservative restart date, despite reported plans of players returning to training also on May 4th.

"I cannot say if football if football is going to be able to restart its activity before summer," said Spain's health minister, Salvador Illa, at a government briefing on Sunday.

While no plans are set in stone yet in France, which still has significant lockdown restrictions, the 11th of May is a possible date for players to return to training.

The UK is still major significant impacts from the COVID-19 outbreak leading to little chance of a return to training for Premier League clubs - aside from Tottenham Hotspur, who never stopped - until at least early June.

A return to soccer will be easier said than down after two months downtime

How to deal with the stresses and strains on players - both physical and psychological - of any kind of return to action is also another talking point for Monday.

The Premier League are reportedly studying a proposal from FIFA that five substitutions could be allowed during games on a temporary basis once matches return, rather than the usual three. The idea would be to ease pressure on athletes likely to be playing two games a week for potentially two months.

However, there is the notion that the rule would weigh heavily in favor of teams such as Manchester City over the likes of Norwich City considering the differing strength in depth of the squads.

Sevilla manager, Julen Lopetegui, has advised that a two-month shutdown would cause a significant toll on the bodies of players who were barely able to leave the house, never mind stay in decent shape, as would normally be possible in a summer close-season.

"We need a minimum of five weeks to be in a situation where we can play every three days," warned the former Spain manager.

Rafa Nadal pessimistic of tennis returning

While sports organized in one single country are beginning to see a way to eventually return, the same cannot be said for those whose events span the globe. Tennis, for example.

Rafa Nadal has says that he is very "pessimistic" over whether tennis can return to normality anytime soon even if events such as Grand Slams are held without crowds in the stands.

"In tennis you need to travel every week, stay in hotels, go to different counties," pointed out Nadal on a chat organized by the Spanish Tennis Federation, "on an international level, I see a serious problem."

Formula 1 has seen race after race being postponed. The most recent of which was the French Grand Prix which was scheduled for late June but was pushed back on Monday. However, there is optimism from F1 CEO, Chase Carey, who says that a reshuffled calendar of between 15 and 18 races is doable starting on the third of July with the Austrian Grand Prix.