Zinedine Zidane has teased he will return to coaching "soon", amid continued speculation he will be the successor for Didier Deschamps on the national side.

The three-time Champions League-winning manager has been away from the dugout since leaving Real Madrid in 2021 but has been linked with a wealth of top jobs across Europe.

Posts with the likes of Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have been touted, though taking the reins of Les Bleus following the World Cup in Qatar continues to be the favored position.

Zidane has now likely sent the gossip columns spinning, revealing that he plans to return in the near future.

"Do I miss the coaching suit? No, I'm not far away. We're waiting, we're waiting a little bit. Soon, soon," he told RMC Sport.

Zidane also spoke about the World Cup in Qatar, where France defend the crown they won in Russia four years ago, and is keen for criticism on the tournament to stop in order to focus on the action on offer.

"I think we have to leave the controversy aside and leave room for the game and the place for the World Cup," he added.

"Anyway, what we are going to say about anything, it will never be right, never true and it will never be appropriate. So we have to leave room for football and competition so that all the fans have a good time."

France's title defense begins on November 22 against Australia, then clashing with Denmark and Tunisia in Group D.