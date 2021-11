France keeps their perfect run so far in the Women's World Cup Qualifiers with a win 2-0 against Wales.

Kadidiatou Diani scored the first within the stoppage time of the first half, and the second goal was scored by Selma Bacha in the 90th minute. Green saw the red card for Wales in the 70th minute.

With this win, France extends their lead at top of the table to 5 points, with 18 points to their name, while Wales is second, with 13.