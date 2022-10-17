Qatar will host a second major tournament in the space of eight months after the country, hosts of this year's World Cup, was awarded the 2023 Asian Cup.

Next year's tournament was due to be held in China but, owing to the Chinese government's strict Zero-COVID policy, it was confirmed earlier in 2022 that the competition would be held elsewhere.

Qatar, which is gearing up to host the World Cup in November and December, has now been selected to hold the tournament, which will take place between June 16 and July 16, 2023 and involve 24 teams.

It will mean the reigning Asian Cup champions have the chance to defend their title on home soil, with Qatar triumphing in the United Arab Emirates in 2019.

The World Cup kicks-off when Qatar face Ecuador on November 20 in Doha.