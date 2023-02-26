Bruno Fernandes set his sights on delivering more silverware after Manchester United's EFL Cup final win against Newcastle United, declaring one trophy is "not enough" for the Red Devils.

Casemiro's header and Sven Botman's own goal handed United their first trophy under Erik ten Hag on Sunday, as they kept Newcastle at bay at Wembley.

Coming five years and 278 days after their 2017 Europa League final victory against Ajax, United's win ended their longest trophy drought since a six-year wait between their 1977 and 1983 FA Cup triumphs.

United have also been touted as contenders to win the Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup in Ten Hag's first season at the helm, and Fernandes wants more.

"It's an amazing feeling obviously, we've been searching for this moment – us, the players and the club, all together," the midfielder told Sky Sports.

"We finally got our trophy, I think deservedly. It's all about winning trophies, and finally we did it. I'm satisfied because finally I have a trophy, but I want more.

"It's been an amazing period obviously, it's the first trophy of the season… but we want more.

"This is not enough for this club. We want more and we need more, for our standards, we need more."

Sunday's win saw United lift the EFL Cup for the sixth time, a tally only bettered by rivals Liverpool (nine) and Manchester City (eight) in the competition's history.