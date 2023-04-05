Fresh off his reelection, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin sat down with beIN SPORTS for an exclusive interview, where he touched upon a range of significant topics in the world of football. The conversation covered his expectations and objectives for his next term, potential World Cup bids, the controversial Super League, among others.



During the interview, Ceferin shared his thoughts on the following:

• Expectations for his next term as UEFA president

• Plans and objectives for the next term

• The possible World Cup bid of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, or Greece

• The World Cup bid of Spain, Portugal, and Morocco

• The number of possible votes for the World Cup bids

• The Super League

• The potential expulsion of Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus from UEFA

• His willingness to engage in discussions with the clubs involved in the Super League project

• The European Clubs Association and its president, Nasser Al Khelaifi

• The possibility of Champions League games taking place outside of Europe



Ceferin concluded the interview with a message to fans around the world, emphasizing that UEFA genuinely cares about football.