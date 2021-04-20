UEFA's 55 member associations have strongly condemned plans for a breakaway European Super League, saying of the 12 clubs involved: "We are European football. They are not".

Reaction to the Super League, which was confirmed on Sunday following mounting speculation has been near-universal in its vitriol.

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola are among those to have criticised the proposals of an effective close-shop competition with guaranteed membership for founding clubs, despite Liverpool and Manchester City being among the dozen involved.

UEFA president Aleksandr Ceferin criticised a "disgraceful, self-serving proposal" when he spoke to reporters on Monday and, at the federation's 45th Ordinary Congress in Montreux, Switzerland, all members rounded on the "conspirator clubs".

"The 55 member associations and participants in the UEFA Congress condemn the declaration of a so called 'Super League'," a statement read. "The UEFA Congress is adamant that the closed 'Super League' goes against the very concept of what it is to be European: unified, open, supportive, and principled on sporting values.

"UEFA and its member associations believe in a truly European model that is founded on open competitions, solidarity and redistribution to ensure the sustainability and development of the game for the benefit of all and the promotion of European values and social outcomes.

"The conspirator clubs have obviously failed to see that their status today was not achieved in isolation, but rather was part of a dynamic European system where big, medium and small clubs have all contributed to the successes and losses of everyone.

"It is an affront to European values and sporting merit for them to assume they are entitled to 'separate' and lay claim to the legacy that everyone built.

"UEFA, its member associations and all those who love football stand firm and will strongly resist and fight against this move by these clubs' owners and their backers to the fullest extent possible.

"We know, morally, what is at stake and will protect football from a selfish clan who care nothing for the game. We are European football. They are not."

The 14 Premier League clubs not invited to the Super League have "unanimously and vigorously" voted against the proposals and England's top flight is considering "all actions available" against Liverpool, City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Elsewhere at the UEFA Congress, Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge were ratified as representatives of the European Club Association after Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich did not feature in the initial Super League rollout.

Former Manchester United chairman David Gill has been re-elected to the UEFA Executive Committee, where LaLiga president Javier Tebas will be the representative of the European leagues.