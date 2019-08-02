Stephanie Frappart will become the first female official to referee a major UEFA men's match when she takes charge of the Super Cup between Liverpool and Chelsea.

UEFA have confirmed Frappart, who refereed the FIFA Women's World Cup final between the United States and the Netherlands in Lyon, will officiate the clash between the Champions League and Europa League winners in Istanbul on August 14.

Frappart will lead a team made up of predominantly female officials in the European season's curtain raiser, with Manuela Nicolosi of France and Michelle O'Neal from the Republic of Ireland appointed as the assistant referees.

At the 2019 #SuperCup in Istanbul, a female official will take charge of a major UEFA men's competition event for the first time ever.



Huge congratulations to Stéphanie Frappart and her predominantly female team of officials on the appointment 👏https://t.co/KHrJiRAY7Q — UEFA (@UEFA) August 2, 2019

In April, the 35-year-old became the first female to referee a Ligue 1 match when she officiated a top-tier clash between Amiens and Strasbourg.

Frappart follows in the footsteps of Germany's Bibiana Steinhaus who made history by becoming the first female to officiate a match in a top European League after she took charge of Hertha Berlin's Bundesliga clash with Werder Bremen in 2017.