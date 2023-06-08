Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, an avid fan of the popular TV series Ted Lasso, was in for a surprise when he first heard the news about Lionel Messi's signing with Inter Miami. In a country where soccer often takes a backseat to American football, Tagovailoa's knowledge of the sport largely stems from watching the Apple TV hit show. However, the excitement surrounding Messi's arrival in Major League Soccer (MLS) is undeniable, even for those unfamiliar with the intricacies of the game.

Upon learning of the news, Tagovailoa initially thought it was a joke. His face lit up with surprise and delight as he responded, "We're getting Lionel Messi? I just got done watching Ted Lasso. I thought you were pulling my leg because someone told you that. I've been raving about how good Ted Lasso was in the locker room." It's evident that the quarterback's enthusiasm for the show has now translated into genuine excitement for the arrival of one of soccer's biggest superstars to his hometown team, Inter Miami.