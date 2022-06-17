Tottenham have completed the signing of Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma for a reported fee of £25million.

The 25-year-old signed a four-year deal with Antonio Conte's side on Friday.

Conte reportedly demanded assurances from Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy that his side would spend to compete with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea after qualifying for the Champions League.

The Italian was subsequently granted his wishes, with the experienced Ivan Perisic and backup goalkeeper Fraser Forster joining the London club before landing Bissouma.