These Are The Only Two Active Leagues In The World April 1, 2020 23:10 1:54 min A look at what's going in two soccer leagues that are still in action: Belarus and Nicaragua. Soccer Nicaragua belarus -Latest Videos 1:54 min These Are The Only Two Active Leagues In The World 2:12 min Dybala Opens Up About Living With Coronavirus 5:17 min Report: Premier League Clubs Line Up For James 25:42 min Sports Burst - No Restart in Sight 22:55 min G Series: Season Review 0:55 min Wimbledon Cancelled For First Time Since WWII 22:35 min LaLiga 90 Years of Stories - Luis Suarez 25:25 min Kite Masters: Hang Loose Beach - Calabria, Italy 1:17 min UEFA Suspends Major Tournaments Indefinitely 1:29 min Mayoral: "I've Not Been Contacted by Real Madrid"