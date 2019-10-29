Ellis' USWNT Will Evolve, Not Change - Andonovski October 29, 2019 18:30 2:44 min Vlatko Andonovski discussed Jill Ellis' legacy, the ongoing pay dispute with USSF, and the 2020 Olympics during his unveiling as the new head coach of the US women's national team. Jill Ellis Soccer United States Women's Soccer USWNT Vlatko Andonovski -Latest Videos 1:16 min Perez Equalizes for Alaves With Golazo 1:32 min Morata Puts Atleti In Front Against Alaves 1:10 min Zidane "Sure" Raul Will Coach Real Madrid 1:27 min Vidal: "I'm Not Happy" At Barcelona 2:44 min The USWNT Will Evolve, Not Change - Andonovski 1:10 min Bale: "I Don't Have A Clue" On Brexit 1:12 min Devastated Xhaka Retains Arsenal Captaincy 0:28 min Zidane: Bale Happy at Real Madrid 0:52 min Zlatan Sparks LaLiga Speculation On Instagram 1:29 min Hazard Explains Path to Real Madrid