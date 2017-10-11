GOAL

The United States will not be playing in next summer's World Cup after suffering an embarrassing 2-1 loss to Trinidad & Tobago.

Needing a win or a draw against Trinidad & Tobago to finish in the top four of the Hexagonal standings and earn at least a playoff spot against Australia, the U.S. failed to capitalize. Instead, Panama and Honduras held down the third and fourth spots, knocking the U.S. into fifth.

The U.S. team's streak of seven straight World Cup appearances has ended. For the first time since 1986, the Stars and Stripes will be watching soccer's biggest tournament from home.