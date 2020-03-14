European football has come to a standstill amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As football associations and governments aim to slow the spread of the virus, top-flight competitions have been postponed for the time being.

We take a look at the state of play in Europe's top five leagues.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Suspended since: March 13

Suspended until: April 3

Matches played: 28-29 of 38

The Premier League has been paused at least until after the international break, although the intended return date appears purely provisional as the league prepares for further discussions on the matter. Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi have both tested positive.

Liverpool are 25 points clear of defending champions Manchester City and need just two more wins when play resumes to clinch their first league title since 1990.

Meanwhile, the race for European qualification is complicated somewhat by City's appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport following their ban from UEFA competitions. Fifth place, occupied by Manchester United, could be enough to play Champions League football next season.

At the bottom, Norwich City are propping up the league and sit six points shy of safety. But the five teams above them are separated by just four points as they look to avoid relegation.

LALIGA

Suspended since: March 12

Suspended until: April 3

Matches played: 27 of 38

LaLiga had been set to be played behind closed doors leading into the international break, but Real Madrid went into quarantine when a player on their basketball team tested positive, and the season was instead postponed for "at least" two matchweeks.

Should the season be belatedly able to continue, a tense title race is on the cards. Barcelona lead bitter rivals Madrid by just two points, having reclaimed top spot ahead of the suspension when Zinedine Zidane's side lost at Real Betis.

There are then just two points between Sevilla in third and Atletico Madrid in sixth, with Real Sociedad and Getafe also in the hunt for Champions League qualification.

Espanyol, Leganes and Real Mallorca occupy the relegation places, but the latter two sides won their previous matches. Celta Vigo are a point clear of Mallorca in 17th.

SERIE A

Suspended since: March 9

Suspended until: April 3

Matches played: 25-26 of 38

Some Serie A matches had been postponed even before the Italian government confirmed a suspension of all sport in the country until April 3, leaving the league table a little imbalanced.

The country remains on lockdown, while a number of players – including Daniele Rugani, Manolo Gabbiadini and Patrick Cutrone – have tested positive.

Italy's top-flight had been engaged in a gripping title tussle, with defending champions Juventus only a point ahead of Lazio. Inter have also been in the mix all season but lost to the Bianconeri behind closed doors last week to fall nine points off the pace, albeit with a game in hand.

Atalanta have lit up the Champions League this season and are hoping to qualify for next term. They sit fourth, three points ahead of Roma, who have played a game more.

Brescia and SPAL both look destined for the drop, meanwhile, but Lecce – in 18th – are level on points with Genoa, whose rivals Sampdoria are a point better off.

BUNDESLIGA

Suspended since: March 13

Suspended until: March 19

Matches played: 24-25 of 34

Bundesliga matches have only been postponed for one matchweek as things stand, yet the clubs are set to meet on Monday as the DFL suggests a suspension until April 2. Paderborn's Luca Kilian was the first player in the top flight to test positive on Friday.

The enforced break came as Bayern Munich were building a lead at the top of the table. There was a four-way battle between the defending champions, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Borussia Monchengladbach at one stage. But Leipzig are winless in two and have dropped to third, a point behind Dortmund and five behind Bayern.

Those four teams are not yet even assured of Champions League football, however, with Bayer Leverkusen in fifth on 47 points – three shy of Leipzig.

Paderborn are bottom and six points away from a relegation play-off, with Werder Bremen two points above them. Fortuna Dusseldorf must make up four points to Mainz if they are to avoid the play-off.

LIGUE 1

Suspended since: March 13

Suspended until: TBC

Matches played: 27-28 of 38

Rather than set a provisional return date, the Ligue 1 season is on hold "until further notice".

While the league's plan going forward is a little vague, the standings are clearer than in other countries. Paris Saint-Germain are 12 points ahead of second-placed Marseille with a game in hand.

The top two should clinch automatic Champions League qualification if the campaign can continue, while third-placed Rennes have a point advantage over Lille.

At the bottom, Toulouse's miserable season has returned just 13 points. Amiens have 10 points more but are just one place better off and must gain four points on Nimes to reach the relegation play-off, which Saint-Etienne and Dijon are three clear of.