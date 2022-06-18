Carlos Tevez could be set to take up his first head coaching role with Argentinian side Rosario Central, with the club's vice-president aiming to appoint the former forward next week.

Former Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus forward Tevez announced his retirement last month at the age of 38, citing the death of his father as the reason why he turned down offers to continue playing.

Tevez won a remarkable 26 titles in his career and is among only four Argentine players to win both the CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup and the Champions League, lifting the biggest prize in European club football with United in 2008.

The former striker played his final game for boyhood club Boca Juniors in 2021, but could now be set to return to his homeland in a coaching capacity after four-time Argentinian champions Rosario Central confirmed their ambition to appoint him.

Vice-president Ricardo Carloni told TyC Sports: "The board accepted a proposal put forward by Tevez's staff, and we are now moving forward with the negotiations.

"We will discuss it this weekend. The proposal was approved by the board. The idea is that if all goes well, we could have him by Tuesday."

Goalkeeper Gaspar Servio, meanwhile, is enthused by the prospect of working under Tevez, telling TNT Sports: "For me, it's something special that Carlitos [Tevez] can come here.

"If he does come here, the group will back him to the death. I hope he comes. He has a lot of experience as a player, and we are all ready to learn and to help Central."