Erik ten Hag is not concerned by Wout Weghorst's lack of goals since joining Manchester United on loan as he believes the striker is helping to get more out of other players.

Weghorst has started all six of United's matches since arriving from Burnley last month but has scored only once, in the 3-0 EFL Cup semi-final first-leg win at Nottingham Forest.

The 30-year-old has also yet to assist a goal in his 439 minutes on the field and was substituted off shortly before the hour mark in Saturday's 2-1 league win over Crystal Palace.

However, United have scored 13 goals across the six games Weghorst has played in, winning four of those, and he has received the backing of manager Ten Hag.

"He is the one who makes players around him play better," Ten Hag said ahead of Thursday's Premier League meeting with Leeds United.

"As a team we have to work better to anticipate his movements because his movements are good, and quite a lot of times he was close [to scoring].

"He had many good actions and already a lot of good contributions to our results. He will score, but in the meantime, he will do the other stuff, and do it good."

Weghorst has an expected goals (xG) value of 1.66 since making his debut against Crystal Palace on January 18, which is the fourth most of any United player across that time.

By comparison, United team-mate Marcus Rashford has scored three goals from an xG of 1.98 in that period.

"It is not just about scoring as an individual but scoring from the team," Ten Hag added. "The team has to win. He is doing a very good job at this moment in several aspects."

Weghorst is set to start against Leeds – the first of two league meetings between the sides in the space of four days – as Anthony Martial is once again ruled out with a hip injury.

Martial has not played a full 90 minutes for United in the Premier League since January 2021 against Sheffield United and has started only six games in the competition this term.

Ten Hag has been impressed by what he has seen from Martial, though, and insists the France international is working hard to return to full fitness.

"He is not always available, but also I see the other side when he is available," Ten Hag said.

"He was never 100 percent this season but he had a big impact every time he is available, even when he is at 80, 85, 90 percent.

"I think Anthony Martial is the player who has spent the most hours at Carrington this season, to return to recover, to get back, it is really so a pity for him that he is disappointed.

"He's not always available and we want him to be always available as that will improve our game and because routines can't become routines when you're not always available."

United are unbeaten in their past 17 home league games against Leeds, stretching back to a 1-0 loss in February 1981.