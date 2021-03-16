Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been called up by Sweden for the World Cup qualifiers against Kosovo and Georgia, paving the way for him to play at Euro 2020 this year.

The charismatic AC Milan striker tweeted it was "The return of the God" after being included in Janne Andersson's squad for the two games, as well as a friendly against Estonia on March 31.

Ibrahimovic scored a national-record 62 goals in 112 games between 2001 and 2016, and would become the oldest player in the history of Sweden's national team if he plays next week.

Without the country's most high-profile player, Sweden reached the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia — its best performance in the competition since 1994.

The forward is in line to play at the continent-wide Euros scheduled for June and July this year. Sweden are in the same group as Spain, Poland and Slovakia.

Ibrahimovic has been prolific in spells at Manchester United, Los Angeles Galaxy, and Milan since retiring from international duty after Euro 2016. He has 16 goals in 21 appearances for Milan this season, though he has missed the team's last four matches because of a right thigh injury.