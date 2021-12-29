Cristiano Ronaldo's fame has reached new heights with a statue being unveiled of the Portugal and Manchester United star in Goa, India on Wednesday.

Ronaldo's national team is popular in Goa and a number of locals have lived in Portugal - officials in Goa hope the statue will inspire young people in the region.

Ronaldo has not commented publicly on the statue but it's to be hoped that there is less controversy over this replica than the reception another Ronaldo statue met in 2017 - when a bust of the striker was widely mocked and eventually replaced in Madeira Airport.