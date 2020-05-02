Sports Burst PM: Updates On Brazil, Copa Libertadores And Neymar May 2, 2020 16:01 9:31 min Sports Burst PM: Journalist Fernando Duarte with updates on Brazilian soccer, Copa Libertadores and Neymar Sports Burst PM: Weeknights at 7pm ET / 4pm PT on beIN SPORTS Copa Libertadores Neymar Brazil Sports Burst -Latest Videos 9:31 min Updates On Brazil, Copa Libertadores And Neymar 6:54 min Will Real Madrid Skip The Summer Window? 6:54 min Marcelo: "I Do Not Want To Leave" Real Madrid 8:35 min MLS Set To Resume Individual Workouts 1:05 min On This Day: Lionel Messi's First Ever Barca Goal 0:26 min Bale Praises Growth Of MLS 8:35 min Sports Burst PM: NYCFC's Gudmundur Thorarinsson 12:31 min Did Ligue 1 Make The Right Season-Ending Choices? 4:32 min Transfer Wire: Mbappe's PSG Pledge 2:21 min Jesus Wants Flamengo Stay Amid Newcastle Rumors