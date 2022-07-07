Boca Juniors confirmed Sebastian Battaglia's dismissal as the club's head coach after the dramatic elimination at home to Corinthians in the Copa Libertadores.

Sitting 11th after the opening month of this season's Primera Division and snatching a 0-0 draw in the first leg, Boca were lifeless for large parts of the second leg at home to Corinthians, before their 6-5 loss on penalties on Tuesday.

Dario Benedetto notably missed two penalties, with one in regular time and another in the shoot-out, to effectively mark the end of Battaglia's tenure.

The 41-year-old, who coached Boca's reserve team and was installed as a caretaker following Miguel Angel Russo's dismissal last August, leaves after winning the Copa Argentina and Copa de la Liga Profesional.

Also spending 13 years with the club as a player, the club insisted he will still be welcome at La Bombonera.

"Club Atletico Boca Juniors announces that Sebastian Battaglia is no longer the coach of the first football team and thanks him for his contribution throughout this cycle," the club said in a statement.

"Battaglia, after passing through the Reserve, took over as coach of the first team and won two titles, for which the entire club will be eternally grateful for his work.

"Sebastian, Boca will always be your home. Many successes in your career."