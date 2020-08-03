Former Arsenal and Villarreal midfielder Santi Cazorla is set to sign for Al Sadd.
The 35-year-old has arrived in Doha ahead of a free transfer to the Qatari-based club, after leaving the LaLiga club at the end of the season.
📸 | @19SCazorla arrived in Doha last night!#AlSaddpic.twitter.com/0DPlJfqjpq— AlSadd S.C | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) August 3, 2020
Cazorla made a huge impact during his third spell with the Yellow Submarine after recovering from a career-threatening Achilles injury in 2018.
He scored 11 goals and provided nine assists to help the team secure a fifth-place finish last season.
Cazorla will reunite with former Spain teammate Xavi Hernandez, who last month signed a one-year extension to remain as coach.