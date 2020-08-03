Former Arsenal and Villarreal midfielder Santi Cazorla is set to sign for Al Sadd.

The 35-year-old has arrived in Doha ahead of a free transfer to the Qatari-based club, after leaving the LaLiga club at the end of the season.

Cazorla made a huge impact during his third spell with the Yellow Submarine after recovering from a career-threatening Achilles injury in 2018.

He scored 11 goals and provided nine assists to help the team secure a fifth-place finish last season.

Cazorla will reunite with former Spain teammate Xavi Hernandez, who last month signed a one-year extension to remain as coach.