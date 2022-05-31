Striker Darwin Nunez has reportedly chosen the Premier League as his preferred destination in the upcoming transfer window as he prepares to leave Benfica after a breakout season.

Nunez, who turns 23 in June, burst onto the European stage with an incredible Champions League campaign, netting six goals in 10 matches – a Benfica record – including scoring in both legs against Liverpool in the knockout stages.

He was just as impressive domestically, scoring 26 goals in 28 Primeira Liga games, and now looks to be on the move.

TOP STORY – DARWIN'S THEORIES LEAD HIM TO THE PREMIER LEAGUE

Football Transfers reports that both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid had weighed up offers for Nunez, but he has his heart set on the Premier League.

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly in the strongest position, while Newcastle United and Tottenham are also interested and are said to have met with their representatives.

Nunez is being represented by Eugenio Lopez, who had previously represented fellow Benfica team-mate Nicolas Otamendi in his move from Valencia to Manchester City.

ROUND-UP

– United have engaged in talks with Ajax over 20-year-old Netherlands center-back Jurrien Timber, with the price tag said to be in the range of £43million, according to the Guardian.

– According to Sky Sports, Sadio Mane has not told Liverpool he wants to leave the club as rumors swirl about a potential move to Bayern Munich.

– The Telegraph is reporting City will look to sign Brighton and Hove Albion full-back Marc Cucurella and Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips, while according to the Daily Mail, they also have a strong interest in Leicester City youngster Ben Nelson.

– Paris Saint-Germain have exercised its buy option on loanee Nuno Mendes, securing his services going forward for a €40m fee, per Fabrizio Romano.

– The Daily Mail is reporting Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal are all interested in making a move for Everton striker Richarlison if he decides to leave Goodison Park.