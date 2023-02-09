Cristiano Ronaldo hit yet another milestone as he scored the 500th league goal of his remarkable career in Al Nassr's 4-0 victory over Al Wehda.

The Portugal captain, who joined Rudi Garcia's side on a free transfer after his acrimonious Manchester United departure, netted all four goals as his new club moved top of the Saudi Pro League on goal difference.

Fresh from opening his account for Al Nassr in their 2-2 draw with Al Fateh last time out, Ronaldo's milestone strike came in the 21st minute when he drilled a low shot past Abdulquddus Atiah.

He added a second to double the visitors' lead five minutes before half-time, latching onto a neat through-ball before slotting home.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus forward completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute, before getting his fourth and rounding off a commanding victory just after the hour mark.

Ronaldo and Al Nassr are back in action a week on Friday when they welcome to Al Taawoun to King Saud University Stadium.