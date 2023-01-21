Vincent Aboubakar is poised to join Besiktas for a third time after the January transfers of Cristiano Ronaldo and Wout Weghorst set up a Super Lig opportunity for the Cameroonian.

Al Nassr announced Aboubakar's exit, before Besiktas on Saturday confirmed they were in talks with the striker.

A pair of transfers involving Manchester United have paved the way for the deal.

Al Nassr pounced when United released Ronaldo in November, and the Premier League club then plumped for Weghorst as they sought a replacement, prising him away from his loan from Burnley to Besiktas.

With Besiktas seeking a player to take Weghorst's place, they struck on Aboubakar as the man for the job, knowing exactly what he will bring.

Now 30, Aboubakar spent a season on loan from Porto to Besiktas in 2016-17, and he joined the Istanbul giants again in September 2020 after leaving Portugal.

He left at the end of the 2020-21 season after Saudi club Al Nassr came in for him, but his Pro League stint has come to an end following Ronaldo's arrival.

Besiktas confirmed in a statement that they are in the process of signing Aboubakar.

"Negotiations have started with the player regarding the transfer of professional footballer Vincent Pate Aboubakar," Besiktas said.

Aboubakar captained Cameroon at the World Cup in Qatar. He was sent off after tearing off his shirt when celebrating his winning goal in a group game against Brazil, with the result not enough to carry the Indomitable Lions through to the knock-out stage.