Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of the Al Nassr team to face Al Tai today as he served the first part of a two-match ban from the English Football Association.

The ban was handed out in November in relation to an incident in the Premier League game between Everton and Manchester United last season. Ronaldo slapped a phone out of the hand of a 14-year-old Everton fan as he stormed off the pitch following the Red Devils' 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo was unveiled by Al Nassr on Tuesday after signing a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Saudi Arabian club.

After Ronaldo's move was confirmed, it was reported Al Nassr were considering defying the ban and were willing to pay any fine imposed by FIFA as a result.

However, the 37-year-old did not feature in head coach Rudi Garcia's team for today’s match, suggesting Ronaldo will have to wait at least until January 22 to make his bow for the club in the home clash with Al Ettifaq.