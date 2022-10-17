Cristiano Ronaldo finished in 20th place in the Ballon d'Or voting as he headlined an array of stars to fall short of 2022 winner Karim Benzema.

Ronaldo, Benzema's former Real Madrid team-mate, was nominated following a strong season with Manchester United, but he could not come close to adding a sixth Ballon d'Or.

The United forward instead fell to his lowest finish since he last came 20th in 2005, then tied with Liverpool's Champions League winner Jamie Carragher.

Great rival Lionel Messi did not even earn a nomination after his first year at Paris Saint-Germain.

Some of the biggest names of the future came rather closer to troubling Karim Benzema, with Kylian Mbappe sixth and Erling Haaland 10th.

But neither made the final four, where Robert Lewandowski's world-leading 57-goal season for club and country was only enough for fourth place.

Ahead of him, Kevin De Bruyne was in third, with Sadio Mane second, perhaps showing what might have been for the ex-Liverpool forward had the Reds, not Madrid, won the Champions League final.

With Ronaldo 20th and Messi absent, the highest-ranking former Ballon d'Or winner was 2018's Luka Modric, one of Benzema's existing Madrid colleagues.

Modric came ninth, the lowest of four Madrid players in the top 10, as Champions League final winner Vinicius Junior was eighth and Yashin Trophy recipient Thibaut Courtois seventh.

2022 Ballon d'Or:

1. Karim Benzema

2. Sadio Mane

3. Kevin De Bruyne

4. Robert Lewandowski

5. Mohamed Salah

6. Kylian Mbappe

7. Thibaut Courtois

8. Vinicius Junior

9. Luka Modric

10. Erling Haaland

11. Son Heung-min

12. Riyad Mahrez

13. Sebastien Haller

14. Fabinho

14. Rafael Leao

16. Virgil van Dijk

17. Casemiro

17. Dusan Vlahovic

17. Luis Diaz

20. Cristiano Ronaldo

21. Harry Kane

22. Trent Alexander-Arnold

22. Phil Foden

22. Bernardo Silva

25. Joshua Kimmich

25. Mike Maignan

25. Antonio Rudiger

25. Joao Cancelo

25. Christopher Nkunku

25. Darwin Nunez