The nine-year prison conviction Robinho received for sexual assault has been upheld by a court in Milan following an appeal.

The Brazilian was sentenced by an Italian court for his involvement in the gang rape of a 22-year-old woman at a nightclub.

Despite losing his case in the Appeals Court, the Supreme Court still represents an avenues of legal recourse for Robinho and until a case reaches the Supreme Court in Italy the presumption of innocence applies.

At the time of his original sentencing, in 2013, Robinho was playing for Atletico Mineiro, and was able to avoid extradition to Italy under Brazilian law.

He subsequently spent three seasons in Turkey, playing for Sivasspor and then Istanbul Basaksehir, where he was part of the 2019-20 Turkish Super Lig winning team.

Robinho returned to his boyhood club, Santos, earlier this year, however, his contract was quickly terminated before he played a game due to public outcry.

The 36-year-old began his career at Santos before starring with Real Madrid, Manchester City and AC Milan, among other clubs.

He has been capped 100 times by Brazil, scoring 28 goals.