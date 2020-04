GOAL

US Soccer has been approved for a government loan in the wake of the coronavirus, reports ESPN.

The federation will receive funds as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES), which is used to provide money to small businesses.

LLOYD: US SOCCER NEEDS A CULTURE CHANGE

US Soccer announced last week that it was laying off and furloughing some staff, with executives Brian Remedi and Tonya Wallach among those laid off.

REPORT: MLS NEGOTIATING PLAYER PAY CUTS