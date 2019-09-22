Manchester United have sounded out Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel, reports Le10 Sport.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signed a permanent three-year deal after initially replacing Jose Mourinho in December, but the Red Devils have been far from convincing following a brief upturn in results.

Following Sunday's 2-0 loss to West Ham, the Red Devils sit eighth in the Premier League standings with two wins, two draws and two defeats from their six games.

MOURINHO AND KEANE BLAST UNITED PERFORMANCE

United have reportedly informed Tuchel of their interest, though LaLiga champions Barcelona are also tracking the German, according to The Guardian, as pressure mounts on Ernesto Valverde following Saturday's shock loss at Granada.