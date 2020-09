According to a report in Le Parisien, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas is seeking €111.7m ($132m) in damages incurred as a result of the LFP deciding to halt the 2019-20 Ligue 1 season early.

Lyon finished 7th in the league, leaving without European competition for the first time since the 1996-97 season.

According to the report, it is unclear if Aulas' claim has any legal standing, and it is believed that any payout from the LFP would come from the TV revenue of other Ligue 1 clubs.