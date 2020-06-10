Luis Advincula scored a wondergoal as Spanish football's return to action saw Rayo Vallecano defeat Albacete 1-0 in a match that was completed six months after being abandoned.

The LaLiga SmartBank fixture at Vallecas was originally halted at half-time in December because Albacete player Roman Zozulya was abused by Rayo fans.

On Wednesday, the second half of the contest provided the first competitive football in Spain since the coronavirus-enforced suspension.

Albacete, who played with 10 men as Eddy Silvestre was sent off in the abandoned game, were undone by a moment of brilliance from Advincula just after the hour – or 16 minutes into this resumed match.

The full-back sent a brilliant left-footed strike across the goalkeeper into the top-left corner from just outside the penalty area to settle the contest.

In the stands, Albacete displayed banners in tribute to those in Spain who have lost their lives as a result of coronavirus, while black armbands were worn and flags flown at half-mast. The country has seen over 27,000 people die from COVID-19, while 289,360 in total have tested positive.

The six-month delay to complete the match occurred because Zozulya, a former Ukraine international, was targeted by Rayo fans.

Zozulya was loaned to Rayo from Real Betis in 2017 only for the move to be cut short when supporters protested against the transfer due to reported far-right links, which the player strenuously denied

Both sides asked referee Jose Antonio Lopez Toca to abandon the game due to widespread derogatory chanting aimed at Zozulya.

The game was pencilled in to be completed in February only to be pushed back again before the coronavirus pandemic further delayed proceedings.

LaLiga is scheduled to return on Thursday with the Seville derby between Sevilla and Betis.