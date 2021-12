Clubs will be permitted to delay the release of players to African Cup of Nations squads until 3rd January, the week that the tournament begins, it was announced on Sunday (26th December).

The ruling comes after a request from domestic leagues.

The 24-nation African Cup will get underway at Olembe Stadium in Yatounde on 9th January, with the final scheduled for 6th February.

