Pele's daughter has shared a moving photo with her father on social media as they cherish "one more night together" while treatment continues in hospital.

The 82-year-old has been battling colon cancer for over a year and was admitted into hospital last month.

Messages of support from across the sporting world were shared with the three-time World Cup winner, including from present day Brazil talisman Neymar.

Kely Nascimento, Pele's daughter, has been providing updates on her father's condition throughout his time in hospital and posted a moving photo of the pair embracing on Friday.

Sharing the post on Instagram, the caption read: "We continue to be here, in fight and in faith. One more night together."

She had previously confirmed Pele would be staying in hospital during the Christmas period, saying: "We decided with doctors that, for many reasons, it will be best for us to stay here, with all the care that this new family at Einstein gives us.

"We will even make some caipirinhas (no kidding). We love you and we will give up an update next week."